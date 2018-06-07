Dispatcher describes 5 fire deaths as 'heart-wrenching'

This evening, temperatures will remain very warm, slowly falling into the 70s. By morning lows will be in the middle to upper 60s.
U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) are calling for a reversal in policy involving children and their parents at the U.S. Southwest border.
The Poplar Bluff Mules Booster Club has announced that Krisman Eakin and Ben Stewart of Poplar Bluff High School are the May athletes of the Month, presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.
West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Paducah School of Art and Design (PSAD) opens The Wastelanders Summer Exhibition on Thursday, June 21.
Cody Bunger and his younger brother Colby Bunger are now one of the top five finalists in the nation for the TI Codes Contest.
