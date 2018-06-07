Lawmakers call for end to border policy involving children, pare - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lawmakers call for end to border policy involving children, parents

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) are calling for a reversal in policy involving children and their parents at the U.S. Southwest border.

U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) are calling for a reversal in policy involving children and their parents at the U.S. Southwest border.

Lawmakers cited the American Academy of Pediatrics, and damage to children from being separated from their families long and short term. Thirty-eight other senators joined Durbin and Duckworth to end the "zero tolerance" policy.

“We are writing to ask that you reverse course on your inhumane decision to separate children from their parents at the border,” the senators said in today’s letter to Trump. “This policy has traumatized children who are fleeing extreme violence. Our government has a humanitarian duty to the children and families seeking asylum in the United States to end this policy immediately.”

“Best practices in child welfare promote keeping children and their parents together unless removal is in the child’s best interest,” the senators wrote. “Unnecessarily separating more children from their parents will further exacerbate the lack of home-based foster care placements available and increase the use of large-capacity institutional settings, such as abandoned military bases, to house these children.”

 

