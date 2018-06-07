Judge hears arguments in Kentucky pension battle - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Judge hears arguments in Kentucky pension battle

KY judge will hear arguments on a pension overhaul bill (Source: Raycom Media) KY judge will hear arguments on a pension overhaul bill (Source: Raycom Media)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky judge is questioning how the state legislature passed a pension overhaul bill that prompted thousands of teachers to protest.

Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd spent most of a court hearing on Thursday asking lawyers for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin why the legislature was allowed to pass a bill in just one day.

Senate bill 151 was originally about wastewater treatment. But lawmakers replaced it on one of the final days of the legislative session with a bill to change the state pension system.

Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear says that violates the state's constitution. Bevin Attorney Steve Pitt said the legislature has the authority to set its own procedures.

Shepherd said he hoped to rule on the case soon, but said it likely will ultimately be settled by the state Supreme Court.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • First Alert: Things are heating up and getting humid too

    First Alert: Things are heating up and getting humid too

    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:35 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:35:24 GMT
    Average highs for the next 5 days are pretty warm (Source: KFVS)Average highs for the next 5 days are pretty warm (Source: KFVS)

    This evening, temperatures will remain very warm, slowly falling into the 70s. By morning lows will be in the middle to upper 60s.

    This evening, temperatures will remain very warm, slowly falling into the 70s. By morning lows will be in the middle to upper 60s.

  • Lawmakers call for end to border policy involving children, parents

    Lawmakers call for end to border policy involving children, parents

    Thursday, June 7 2018 2:30 PM EDT2018-06-07 18:30:15 GMT
    U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) are calling for a reversal in policy involving children and their parents at the U.S. Southwest border.(Source: Raycom Media)U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) are calling for a reversal in policy involving children and their parents at the U.S. Southwest border.(Source: Raycom Media)

    U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) are calling for a reversal in policy involving children and their parents at the U.S. Southwest border.

    U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) are calling for a reversal in policy involving children and their parents at the U.S. Southwest border.

  • May 2018 Poplar Bluff Mules May Athletes of the Month

    May 2018 Poplar Bluff Mules May Athletes of the Month

    Thursday, June 7 2018 2:13 PM EDT2018-06-07 18:13:40 GMT
    Presenting the awards on Monday, June 4, to Krisman Eakin and Ben Stewart is Booster Club member Brian Taylor. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-1)Presenting the awards on Monday, June 4, to Krisman Eakin and Ben Stewart is Booster Club member Brian Taylor. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-1)
    Presenting the awards on Monday, June 4, to Krisman Eakin and Ben Stewart is Booster Club member Brian Taylor.Presenting the awards on Monday, June 4, to Krisman Eakin and Ben Stewart is Booster Club member Brian Taylor.

    The Poplar Bluff Mules Booster Club has announced that Krisman Eakin and Ben Stewart of Poplar Bluff High School are the May athletes of the Month, presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.

    The Poplar Bluff Mules Booster Club has announced that Krisman Eakin and Ben Stewart of Poplar Bluff High School are the May athletes of the Month, presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.

    •   
Powered by Frankly