Southern Illinois communities receive grant money for upgrades - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southern Illinois communities receive grant money for upgrades

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Money given to three Southern Illinois towns will provide much needed upgrades (Source: KFVS) Money given to three Southern Illinois towns will provide much needed upgrades (Source: KFVS)
CAVE-IN-ROCK, IL (KFVS) -

Grants have been awarded to three Southern Illinois communities. Congressman John Shimkus announces the USDA Rural Development grants on June 6 totalling $231, 500.

Cave-In-Rock is receiving $187,300 to go toward the completion of a major water project. Two pumps will be replaced, electrical work will be completed and repairs are coming to the lagoon site according to the office of Congressman Shimkus. More than 300 people will have their sewer system upgraded to meet Illinois Environmental Protection Agency guidelines.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Shawneetown will receive $25,000 to purchase a replacement police car. This will save money on increasingly costly repairs, and provide officers with a reliable vehicle to perform their job.

$19,200 is coming to Goreville toward the purchase of a new 4-wheel drive police vehicle. Goreville provides police protection and emergency response to Fern Clyffe State Park. The park is a wooded, high-terrain area that is difficult to access with a regular police car.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • First Alert: Things are heating up and getting humid too

    First Alert: Things are heating up and getting humid too

    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:35 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:35:24 GMT
    Average highs for the next 5 days are pretty warm (Source: KFVS)Average highs for the next 5 days are pretty warm (Source: KFVS)

    This evening, temperatures will remain very warm, slowly falling into the 70s. By morning lows will be in the middle to upper 60s.

    This evening, temperatures will remain very warm, slowly falling into the 70s. By morning lows will be in the middle to upper 60s.

  • Lawmakers call for end to border policy involving children, parents

    Lawmakers call for end to border policy involving children, parents

    Thursday, June 7 2018 2:30 PM EDT2018-06-07 18:30:15 GMT
    U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) are calling for a reversal in policy involving children and their parents at the U.S. Southwest border.(Source: Raycom Media)U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) are calling for a reversal in policy involving children and their parents at the U.S. Southwest border.(Source: Raycom Media)

    U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) are calling for a reversal in policy involving children and their parents at the U.S. Southwest border.

    U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) are calling for a reversal in policy involving children and their parents at the U.S. Southwest border.

  • May 2018 Poplar Bluff Mules May Athletes of the Month

    May 2018 Poplar Bluff Mules May Athletes of the Month

    Thursday, June 7 2018 2:13 PM EDT2018-06-07 18:13:40 GMT
    Presenting the awards on Monday, June 4, to Krisman Eakin and Ben Stewart is Booster Club member Brian Taylor. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-1)Presenting the awards on Monday, June 4, to Krisman Eakin and Ben Stewart is Booster Club member Brian Taylor. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-1)
    Presenting the awards on Monday, June 4, to Krisman Eakin and Ben Stewart is Booster Club member Brian Taylor.Presenting the awards on Monday, June 4, to Krisman Eakin and Ben Stewart is Booster Club member Brian Taylor.

    The Poplar Bluff Mules Booster Club has announced that Krisman Eakin and Ben Stewart of Poplar Bluff High School are the May athletes of the Month, presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.

    The Poplar Bluff Mules Booster Club has announced that Krisman Eakin and Ben Stewart of Poplar Bluff High School are the May athletes of the Month, presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.

    •   
Powered by Frankly