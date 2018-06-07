Southern Illinois communities receive grant money for upgrades

Money given to three Southern Illinois towns will provide much needed upgrades (Source: KFVS)

Grants have been awarded to three Southern Illinois communities. Congressman John Shimkus announces the USDA Rural Development grants on June 6 totalling $231, 500.

Cave-In-Rock is receiving $187,300 to go toward the completion of a major water project. Two pumps will be replaced, electrical work will be completed and repairs are coming to the lagoon site according to the office of Congressman Shimkus. More than 300 people will have their sewer system upgraded to meet Illinois Environmental Protection Agency guidelines.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Shawneetown will receive $25,000 to purchase a replacement police car. This will save money on increasingly costly repairs, and provide officers with a reliable vehicle to perform their job.

$19,200 is coming to Goreville toward the purchase of a new 4-wheel drive police vehicle. Goreville provides police protection and emergency response to Fern Clyffe State Park. The park is a wooded, high-terrain area that is difficult to access with a regular police car.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.