The Wastelanders Summer Exhibition opens June 21 at WKCTC's PSAD

West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Paducah School of Art and Design (PSAD) opens The Wastelanders Summer Exhibition on Thursday, June 21.

This is a group exhibition featuring works in a variety of media by the members of the Paducah-based artists collective The Wastelanders and will be on display until Monday, August 6.

The Wastelanders will open a free reception in the Bill Ford Gallery in the PSAD’s 2D and Graphic Design Building at 905 Harrison Street in Paducah’s Lower Town from 5-7 p.m.

The hours for the Bill Ford Gallery are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Exhibiting artists will be E.J. Abell, Paula Danby, Mark Donham, Nancy Flowers, Juanita Neal Gilliam, Jason Hargrove, LaNelle Mason, Sandra Pfiefer, Jane Viterisi and Ben Walker.

“PSAD is pleased to once again host the Summer 2018 exhibition of works by members of The Wastelanders”, Said PSAD director Paul Aho. “This group of native talent continues to represent a creative community that existed before Paducah’s Artists Relocation Program and that champions the region’s strength of place alongside the success of Lower Town as an arts district. Last Summer’s exhibition was a big success and we look forward to another strong showing by this diverse and talented group of artists,” added Aho.

Please call 270-534-3901 for further information.

