Meet Superman when he soars into Metropolis for annual celebration

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
For the 40th year, the southern Illinois town of Metropolis will celebrate the Man of Steel in a four-day celebration.

Superman fans and their families from around the world will come for the chance to meet the iconic superhero and celebrate his legacy.

CLICK HERE to plan your trip to the Superman Celebration. 

This year, you can meet Brandon Routh when he visits the Super City to meet and greet fans! Routh is best known for his role as Clark Kent/Superman in the popular movie Superman Returns. 

