15 recent vehicle thefts in Kennett, MO, officers looking for suspects

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
A suspect in a vehicle theft in Kennett, MO is wanted (Source: Kennett Police Department)
It is unclear if the suspect is related to more than one theft (Source: Kennett Police Department)
(Source: Kennett Police Department)
KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -

A suspect is wanted in relation to a vehicle theft in Kennett, Missouri. 

According to Sgt. Dennis with the Kennett Police Department is asking for the pubilc's help identifying the man. 

This is not the only vehicle theft in the town in recent weeks. 

Dennis said there have been 15 vehicle thefts in recent weeks. 

Random items have been stolen. Dennis said the vehicles were broken into and some had windows smashed.

It is unclear if the thefts are related or if the suspect pictured is responsible for more than one theft according to Dennis.

Officers ask that is anyone recognizes this individual, please contact the department at (573)-888-4622.

    First Alert: Things are heating up and getting humid too

    This evening, temperatures will remain very warm, slowly falling into the 70s. By morning lows will be in the middle to upper 60s.

    Lawmakers call for end to border policy involving children, parents

    U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) are calling for a reversal in policy involving children and their parents at the U.S. Southwest border.

    May 2018 Poplar Bluff Mules May Athletes of the Month

    Presenting the awards on Monday, June 4, to Krisman Eakin and Ben Stewart is Booster Club member Brian Taylor.

    The Poplar Bluff Mules Booster Club has announced that Krisman Eakin and Ben Stewart of Poplar Bluff High School are the May athletes of the Month, presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.

