15 recent vehicle thefts in Kennett, MO, officers looking for suspects

A suspect is wanted in relation to a vehicle theft in Kennett, Missouri.

According to Sgt. Dennis with the Kennett Police Department is asking for the pubilc's help identifying the man.

This is not the only vehicle theft in the town in recent weeks.

Dennis said there have been 15 vehicle thefts in recent weeks.

Random items have been stolen. Dennis said the vehicles were broken into and some had windows smashed.

It is unclear if the thefts are related or if the suspect pictured is responsible for more than one theft according to Dennis.

Officers ask that is anyone recognizes this individual, please contact the department at (573)-888-4622.

