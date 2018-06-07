15 recent vehicle thefts in Kennett, MO, officers looking for suspects

This evening, temperatures will remain very warm, slowly falling into the 70s. By morning lows will be in the middle to upper 60s.
U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) are calling for a reversal in policy involving children and their parents at the U.S. Southwest border.
The Poplar Bluff Mules Booster Club has announced that Krisman Eakin and Ben Stewart of Poplar Bluff High School are the May athletes of the Month, presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.
West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Paducah School of Art and Design (PSAD) opens The Wastelanders Summer Exhibition on Thursday, June 21.
Cody Bunger and his younger brother Colby Bunger are now one of the top five finalists in the nation for the TI Codes Contest.
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.
A minor traffic stop brought the men together after nearly three decades.
When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.
A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it garnered a lot of response on social media.
Kapoho Bay is gone. Wiped out. Completely filled in with lava.
MBI is assisting the Madison County Sheriff's Office with a death investigation.
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.
An 18-year-old is behind bars accused of sexually assaulting his friend's mother.
Officials with Canada’s transportation department are investigating the incident.
