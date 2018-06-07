Police: Driver in fatal crash was watching football game - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police: Driver in fatal crash was watching football game

The driver was watching a football game according to officials (Source: Pixabay) The driver was watching a football game according to officials (Source: Pixabay)

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) - State police say a truck driver was watching a football game instead of the road when he struck and killed a motorcyclist on a Pennsylvania highway.

Police charged the 34-year-old driver Monday with felony homicide by vehicle and other offenses in connection with the death of 56-year-old John Baum.

Court records show the driver was watching a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs in October when his truck hit the back of Baum's motorcycle on Interstate 81 near Carlisle.

Baum died at the scene, and Pennlive.com reports his sister, who was riding passenger, is still recovering from her injuries.

Records show the truck driver told police he was distracted at the time of the crash, but he blamed it on construction instead of the NFL game.

    •   
