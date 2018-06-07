May 2018 Poplar Bluff Mules May Athletes of the Month

The St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Miami Marlins on Thursday afternoon by a score of 4-1.
Bryan Colangelo has resigned as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Poplar Bluff Mules Booster Club has announced that Krisman Eakin and Ben Stewart of Poplar Bluff High School are the May athletes of the Month, presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.
The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.
Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.
