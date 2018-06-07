May 2018 Poplar Bluff Mules May Athletes of the Month

Presenting the awards on Monday, June 4, to Krisman Eakin and Ben Stewart is Booster Club member Brian Taylor. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-1)

The Poplar Bluff Mules Booster Club has announced that Krisman Eakin and Ben Stewart of Poplar Bluff High School are the May athletes of the Month, presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Ben is an incoming senior tennis player who had a 2018 singles record of 22-4 and a career record of 46-5. He placed first in singles at the Poplar Bluff and Farmington Invitationals, got second place at the SEMO Conference, and finished in first place at individual districts.

In the classroom he maintains a 3.8 grade point average.

“Ben is a great student, person and athlete,” said Charley Harper, tennis coach. “Having coached him for three years, I have seen how he sets goals and pursues them with a passion. He was a good tennis player as a freshman and has worked hard to get better every year.”

Moving over to track and field, Krisman Eakin, class of 2018, broke the 400-meter record at sectionals in Kirkwood with 58.55 seconds. She qualified for All Conference and All District in the 100, 200, 400, and 4x4, and All State in 100, 200, 400 meter races.

“Krisman is a very dedicated, skilled and knowledgeable track athlete,” said Beth Lewis, track coach. “Her hard work and dedication shows through every time she steps foot onto the track. She has been a huge asset to the girls’ Poplar Bluff Track team.”

