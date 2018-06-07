Single-vehicle crash damages equipment on utility pole in Cape Girardeau

The driver was not injured in the crash (Source: Roger Seay, KFVS)

A single-vehicle crash damaged equipment attached to a utility pole Thursday morning in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on South Sprigg St. on the west side of the road.

According to Sgt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the driver of the vehicle struck a utility pole which damaged AT&T equipment on the pole.

Schmidt said AT&T is on the way to fix the equipment now.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

