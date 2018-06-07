This week in music: 1996 Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Let's dip into the music archives and check out the top selling singles from 22 years ago.

This week in 1996, Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had the R&B group SWV at number five with You're The One. It was among a string of hits the trio from New York charted in the 90's. Through the years, SWV has sold over 25 million records making them one of the most successful girl groups of all time.

Tracy Chapman was holding down the number four position with Give Me One Reason. It was her first chart hit since 1992. Chapman first performed the song live back in 1989 during an appearance on Saturday Night Live but Give Me One Reason wasn't released for another six years. It peaked at number three and is Chapman's biggest hit.

Celine Dion was in the number three spot with Because You Loved Me. It was the theme song from the movie Up Close & Personal, starring Robert Redford and Michelle Pfeiffer. Because You Loved Me was Dion's second number one following 1994's The Power of Love. It ended up spending six weeks in the top spot.



At number two was Always Be My Baby by Mariah Carey. It was Carey's 11th chart topper. At the time it tied her with Madonna and Whitney Houston for most number-one singles for a female artist. Carey has gone on to claim that title all to herself.

But in the top spot this week in '96 was Tha Crossroads by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. The song was the highest debuting rap single in Hot 100 history when it came in at number two. The song is performed by four of the group's members, Krayzie Bone, Layzie Bone, Bizzy Bone and Wish Bone. Tha Crossroads is their only number one single.

