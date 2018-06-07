Deputies: 18-year-old suspects vandalize church property, crash car in McCracken Co.

Two 18-year-old suspects were arrested after vandalizing property and crashing a car (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

Two men were taken into custody following what deputies called criminal mischief at a church and a crash with injuries.

Cameron Baker was cited to court for the operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol first degree, first offense. Baker and Austyn Lindsey will both have charges of criminal mischief charges sought against them for the property they intentionally damaged. Damages are estimated to be under $500.

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department said on June 7 at 12:08 a.m. they were called to New Hope Cumberland Church for a report of criminal mischief.

Moments after this call was taken, another 911 call was received, reporting a crash at the intersection of Cross Mills Road and Coleman Cut Road.

Deputies said they investigated both incidents and found the pastor of the church found two men vandalizing the children's play area.

The pastor told deputies that the men fled when he approached them. His vehicle was parked behind the suspects' so they drove through the yard of the church onto Cross Mills Road according to deputies.

The vehicle approached Coleman Cut Road and the driver, 18-year-old Baker of Paducah failed to negotiate the turn. The vehicle left the roadway and hit a large tree, deputies said. Baker and his passenger Lindsey, 18, also of Paducah, had incapacitating injuries and were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Deputies later interviewed Baker and Lindsey, who both confessed to damaging the property at the church.

Alcohol and speed are both believed to be contributing factors in the collision according to deputies.

McCracken County Sheriff’s office was assisted on scene by Mercy Regional Ambulance Service, Lone Oak Fire Department, and Harpers Towing.

