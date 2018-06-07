First Alert: Things are heating up and getting humid too - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Things are heating up and getting humid too

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Average highs for the next 5 days are pretty warm (Source: KFVS) Average highs for the next 5 days are pretty warm (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Temperatures aren't quite as comfortable this morning as they've been.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says a warmer start will translate into a warmer afternoon, and a bit more humid as well.  Highs today will be in the lower 90s with feels like numbers in the mid-90s.  Rain and thunderstorm chances will remain low today and tomorrow.  

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Slightly better rain and thunderstorm chances arrive over the weekend, but there will be lots of dry time too.  

Dew points continue to climb over the weekend into early next week, which means it will become more and more humid.  

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in country music: 1993 Toby Keith

    This week in country music: 1993 Toby Keith

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 7:43 AM EDT2018-06-06 11:43:19 GMT

    How about some country music from the 1990's? This morning we look at the songs being played on country radio from this week in 1993. 

    How about some country music from the 1990's? This morning we look at the songs being played on country radio from this week in 1993. 

  • Deputies: 18-year-old suspects vandalize church property, crash car in McCracken Co.

    Deputies: 18-year-old suspects vandalize church property, crash car in McCracken Co.

    Thursday, June 7 2018 7:14 AM EDT2018-06-07 11:14:00 GMT
    Two 18-year-old suspects were arrested after vandalizing property and crashing a car (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Two 18-year-old suspects were arrested after vandalizing property and crashing a car (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Two 18-year-old suspects were arrested after vandalizing property and crashing a car (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Two 18-year-old suspects were arrested after vandalizing property and crashing a car (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two men were taken into custody following what deputies called criminal mischief at a church and a crash with injuries.

    Two men were taken into custody following what deputies called criminal mischief at a church and a crash with injuries.

  • First Alert: Things are heating up and getting humid too

    First Alert: Things are heating up and getting humid too

    Thursday, June 7 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-06-07 10:52:35 GMT
    Average highs for the next 5 days are pretty warm (Source: KFVS)Average highs for the next 5 days are pretty warm (Source: KFVS)
    Average highs for the next 5 days are pretty warm (Source: KFVS)Average highs for the next 5 days are pretty warm (Source: KFVS)

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says a warmer start will translate into a warmer afternoon, and a bit more humid as well.

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says a warmer start will translate into a warmer afternoon, and a bit more humid as well.

    •   
Powered by Frankly