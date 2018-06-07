First Alert: Things are heating up and getting humid too

Average highs for the next 5 days are pretty warm (Source: KFVS)

Temperatures aren't quite as comfortable this morning as they've been.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says a warmer start will translate into a warmer afternoon, and a bit more humid as well. Highs today will be in the lower 90s with feels like numbers in the mid-90s. Rain and thunderstorm chances will remain low today and tomorrow.

Slightly better rain and thunderstorm chances arrive over the weekend, but there will be lots of dry time too.

Dew points continue to climb over the weekend into early next week, which means it will become more and more humid.

