First Alert: Things are heating up and getting humid too

How about some country music from the 1990's? This morning we look at the songs being played on country radio from this week in 1993.
How about some country music from the 1990's? This morning we look at the songs being played on country radio from this week in 1993.
Two men were taken into custody following what deputies called criminal mischief at a church and a crash with injuries.
Two men were taken into custody following what deputies called criminal mischief at a church and a crash with injuries.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says a warmer start will translate into a warmer afternoon, and a bit more humid as well.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says a warmer start will translate into a warmer afternoon, and a bit more humid as well.
Good morning, it is Thursday, June 7. First Alert Forecast More humidity pushes in today, highs will top out in the low 90’s.
Good morning, it is Thursday, June 7. First Alert Forecast More humidity pushes in today, highs will top out in the low 90’s.
Good morning it is Wednesday, June 6. First Alert Forecast The heat continues to increase halfway through the week.
Good morning it is Wednesday, June 6. First Alert Forecast The heat continues to increase halfway through the week.
When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.
When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.
Dozens of people watched the alligator roam the neighborhood before trappers arrived.
Dozens of people watched the alligator roam the neighborhood before trappers arrived.
Officials with Canada’s transportation department are investigating the incident.
Officials with Canada’s transportation department are investigating the incident.
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of a Memphis grandmother jailed on drug charges.
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of a Memphis grandmother jailed on drug charges.
The nurse anesthetist blamed depression for the ruse, saying she got such a positive response when she lied that she kept up the act.
The nurse anesthetist blamed depression for the ruse, saying she got such a positive response when she lied that she kept up the act.
A Houston Airport System spokesman said people were allowed to approach the checkpoint again after a bomb squad determined that the suspicious item spotted by a Transportation Security Administration agent was a “novelty grenade.”
A Houston Airport System spokesman said people were allowed to approach the checkpoint again after a bomb squad determined that the suspicious item spotted by a Transportation Security Administration agent was a “novelty grenade.”
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1997 on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges.
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1997 on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges.
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.