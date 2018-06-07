First Alert: Hot, humid weather to stick around

Dew points continue their gradual rise as the atmosphere moistens up (Source: KFVS)

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says temperatures will remain very warm, slowly falling into the 70s this evening.

By morning lows will be in the middle to upper 60s.



Friday looks to be sunny and hot across the area. High temperatures will reach the lower to middle 90s. The heat index will be between 95 and 100 degrees at times.



Slightly better rain and thunderstorm chances arrive over the weekend, but there will be lots of dry time too.

Dew points continue to climb over the weekend into early next week, which means it will become more and more humid.

