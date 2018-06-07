What you need to know June 7 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What you need to know June 7

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Humidity is headed our way (Source: Stock image/Pixabay) Humidity is headed our way (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
(KFVS) -

Good morning, it is Thursday, June 7.

First Alert Forecast

More humidity pushes in today, highs will top out in the low 90’s. Feels like temps will be in the mid 90’s.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says rain chances will be severely limited today and tomorrow.

There is a slightly better chance for a few scattered storms over the weekend. It will be even muggier throughout the weekend with feels like numbers in the upper 90’s.

The weekend pattern continues through next week’s work week. Hot and humid with active daily thunderstorm chances.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Making headlines

  1. This Southeast Missouri organization is using art to help at-risk children.
  2. A Kentucky man is accused of taking a truck from the Graves County Highway Department garage.
  3. The Pevely Police Department is investigating a carjacking that took place in the parking lot of the Taco Bell.
  4. Marshall County Schools have updated the school security measures after a school shooting that killed two students.

Trending web stories

A former nurse in Ohio faces criminal charges for allegedly faking having cancer.

 A driver repeatedly hit another car with his SUV in the Sacramento, CA, area in a road rage incident.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in country music: 1993 Toby Keith

    This week in country music: 1993 Toby Keith

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 7:43 AM EDT2018-06-06 11:43:19 GMT

    How about some country music from the 1990's? This morning we look at the songs being played on country radio from this week in 1993. 

    How about some country music from the 1990's? This morning we look at the songs being played on country radio from this week in 1993. 

  • Deputies: 18-year-old suspects vandalize church property, crash car in McCracken Co.

    Deputies: 18-year-old suspects vandalize church property, crash car in McCracken Co.

    Thursday, June 7 2018 7:14 AM EDT2018-06-07 11:14:00 GMT
    Two 18-year-old suspects were arrested after vandalizing property and crashing a car (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Two 18-year-old suspects were arrested after vandalizing property and crashing a car (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Two 18-year-old suspects were arrested after vandalizing property and crashing a car (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Two 18-year-old suspects were arrested after vandalizing property and crashing a car (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two men were taken into custody following what deputies called criminal mischief at a church and a crash with injuries.

    Two men were taken into custody following what deputies called criminal mischief at a church and a crash with injuries.

  • First Alert: Things are heating up and getting humid too

    First Alert: Things are heating up and getting humid too

    Thursday, June 7 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-06-07 10:52:35 GMT
    Average highs for the next 5 days are pretty warm (Source: KFVS)Average highs for the next 5 days are pretty warm (Source: KFVS)
    Average highs for the next 5 days are pretty warm (Source: KFVS)Average highs for the next 5 days are pretty warm (Source: KFVS)

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says a warmer start will translate into a warmer afternoon, and a bit more humid as well.

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says a warmer start will translate into a warmer afternoon, and a bit more humid as well.

    •   
Powered by Frankly