Man accused of taking truck from Graves County highway dept. garage

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Dixon is accused of stealing a truck (Source: Graves Co. Jail) Dixon is accused of stealing a truck (Source: Graves Co. Jail)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Graves Co. Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports that on June 6 at approximately 1 pm. Deputy George Workman responded to investigate a theft of a 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck from the state highway department garage. 

McCracken County Sheriff Jon Hayden found a stolen vehicle at a business near exit 11 of Interstate 24. 

Video evidence found revealed the person of interest to be  41-year-old Donnie Dixon.

Deputy Workman placed Dixon under arrest Jun 6 at approximately 10:30 a.m. 

Dixon was charged with theft of a motor vehicle less than $10,000 

He was taken to Graves County Jail.

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:39 PM EDT2018-06-07 03:39:59 GMT
