St. Louis Cardinals lose to Miami Marlins 11-3

The St. Louis Cardinals entered into the second of a three-game series with the Marlins on Wednesday, June 6. (Source: KFVS)

The St. Louis Cardinals entered into the second of a three-game series with the Marlins on Wednesday, June 6.

The Cardinals lost to the Marlins 11-3. Jack Flaherty (2-2) got the loss Drew Rucinski (1-0) got the win for Miami.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The Cardinals play the Marlins again on Wednesday at 12:15 p.m.

It was announced on Wednesday that Cardinal Hall of Famer Red Schoendienst had passed at age 95.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.