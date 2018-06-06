St. Louis Cardinals lose to Miami Marlins 11-3

Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.
Israel's headline-seeking sports minister is facing a barrage of criticism after Argentina called off a World Cup warmup match in Jerusalem because of pro-Palestinian protests.
The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.
2018 marked the 74th consecutive year for Schoendienst wearing a major league uniform as a player, coach or manager.
The St. Louis Cardinals entered into the second of a three-game series with the Marlins on Wednesday, June 6.
