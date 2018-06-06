St. Louis Cardinals lose to Miami Marlins 11-3 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

St. Louis Cardinals lose to Miami Marlins 11-3

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
The St. Louis Cardinals entered into the second of a three-game series with the Marlins on Wednesday, June 6.  (Source: KFVS) The St. Louis Cardinals entered into the second of a three-game series with the Marlins on Wednesday, June 6.  (Source: KFVS)
ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) -

The St. Louis Cardinals entered into the second of a three-game series with the Marlins on Wednesday, June 6.

The Cardinals lost to the Marlins 11-3. Jack Flaherty (2-2) got the loss Drew Rucinski (1-0) got the win for Miami.

The Cardinals play the Marlins again on Wednesday at 12:15 p.m.

It was announced on Wednesday that Cardinal Hall of Famer Red Schoendienst had passed at age 95.

