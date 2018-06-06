Southeast Missouri organization is using art to help at risk children

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is hoping that by bringing art to the kids at the Cape Juvenile Center it will give them an appreciation for the beauty of art, and a sense of the community they live in.

They've got several events planned, the first day they held a class called "Messy Art" and the kids were able to be free with design and paint whatever they wanted.

They finger painted and experimented with different textures and how paint reacts to them.

Folks with the Juvenile Center and the Arts Council say the partnership happened naturally.

Taylor Wichert, a deputy juvenile officer believes this program will lead the kids to a better future.

"I think the more time they spend with us the more trust they have in us that we have their best interest at heart," said Wichert

They've got several other events already planned, they are planning on going to a farm, making jewelry and getting involved with another artist in the area.

The Arts Council is asking for the communities help in this, they are in need of donations of art supplies of any kind from paper, magazines to tennis balls they said anything will help.

