STL Cardinals submit testimony on threats posed by drones

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO), the top-ranking Democrat on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, helped lead a Senate hearing June 6 on emerging threats caused by unmanned drones.

As part of the hearing, the St. Louis Cardinals submitted testimony highlighting their concerns and their work done in protecting fans.

“I would like to place into the record testimony that has been provided by the Director of Security and Special Operations to the St. Louis Cardinals,” McCaskill said. “I’m really proud the Cardinals are one of only four Major League Baseball teams to achieve the safety designation and distinction from the Department of Homeland Security by working countless hours to make sure that their stadium facility is secure and they have proper procedures and training in place for the personnel there to keep the best fans in baseball happy and secure and having a wonderful time with their families.”

Under the SAFETY Act, sports teams and other groups can apply for Designation or Certification if they put in place anti-terrorism measures.

