STL Cardinals submit testimony on threats posed by drones

Graves Co. Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports that on June 6 at approximately 1 pm. Deputy George Workman responded to investigate a theft of a 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck from the state highway department garage.
Graves Co. Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports that on June 6 at approximately 1 pm. Deputy George Workman responded to investigate a theft of a 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck from the state highway department garage.
It will be a bit sticky, but not as humid as it will feel as we head into the weekend.
It will be a bit sticky, but not as humid as it will feel as we head into the weekend.
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is hoping that by bringing art to the kids at the Cape Juvenile Center it will give them an appreciation for the beauty of art, and a sense of the community they live in.
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is hoping that by bringing art to the kids at the Cape Juvenile Center it will give them an appreciation for the beauty of art, and a sense of the community they live in.
U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO), the top-ranking Democrat on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, helped lead a Senate hearing June 6 on emerging threats caused by unmanned drones.
U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO), the top-ranking Democrat on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, helped lead a Senate hearing June 6 on emerging threats caused by unmanned drones.
For decades, historians have believed that there was only fort in Ellis Grove, Illinois at the Fort Kaskaskia Historical site that served as a fort for both French and American troops.
For decades, historians have believed that there was only fort in Ellis Grove, Illinois at the Fort Kaskaskia Historical site that served as a fort for both French and American troops.
When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.
When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.
When the car couldn't move anymore, a man got out and began stomping and kicking the blue SUV.
When the car couldn't move anymore, a man got out and began stomping and kicking the blue SUV.
A 29-year-old man is in custody after police say he stole an armored personnel carrier (APC) from Fort Pickett and traveled through downtown Richmond on Tuesday night.
A 29-year-old man is in custody after police say he stole an armored personnel carrier (APC) from Fort Pickett and traveled through downtown Richmond on Tuesday night.
Kapoho Bay is gone. Wiped out. Completely filled in with lava.
Kapoho Bay is gone. Wiped out. Completely filled in with lava.