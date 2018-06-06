New Missouri governor plans address, public reception - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New Missouri governor plans address, public reception

Parson on Wednesday announced he'll speak to the Republican-led Legislature around 5 p.m. Monday. (Source: Mike Parson Facebook) Parson on Wednesday announced he'll speak to the Republican-led Legislature around 5 p.m. Monday. (Source: Mike Parson Facebook)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson is planning to address state lawmakers and then hold a public reception to mark the beginning of his tenure as governor.

Parson on Wednesday announced he'll speak to the Republican-led Legislature around 5 p.m. Monday.

He's then holding a reception in the capitol in Jefferson City. Parson and the first lady will greet visitors in the governor's office.

Parson took office Friday shortly after former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens resigned amid allegations of personal and political misconduct.

Parson and Greitens were elected separately.

Parson cited time-constraints in holding a low-key swearing-in ceremony with family and some friends Friday. Greitens just days before announced his plans to resign.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • Man accused of taking truck from Graves County highway dept. garage

    Man accused of taking truck from Graves County highway dept. garage

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:39 PM EDT2018-06-07 03:39:59 GMT
    Dixon is accused of stealing a truck (Source: Graves Co. Jail)Dixon is accused of stealing a truck (Source: Graves Co. Jail)

    Graves Co. Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports that on June 6 at approximately 1 pm. Deputy George Workman responded to investigate a theft of a 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck from the state highway department garage. 

    Graves Co. Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports that on June 6 at approximately 1 pm. Deputy George Workman responded to investigate a theft of a 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck from the state highway department garage. 

  • First Alert: Humid temperatures to continue

    First Alert: Humid temperatures to continue

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 10:08 PM EDT2018-06-07 02:08:57 GMT
    It will be a bit sticky, but not as humid as it will feel as we head into the weekend. (Source: KFVS)It will be a bit sticky, but not as humid as it will feel as we head into the weekend. (Source: KFVS)

    It will be a bit sticky, but not as humid as it will feel as we head into the weekend.  

    It will be a bit sticky, but not as humid as it will feel as we head into the weekend.  

  • Southeast Missouri organization is using art to help at risk children

    Southeast Missouri organization is using art to help at risk children

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 9:55 PM EDT2018-06-07 01:55:29 GMT
    They've got several events planned (Source: Arts council of southeast Missouri)They've got several events planned (Source: Arts council of southeast Missouri)

    The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is hoping that by bringing art to the kids at the Cape Juvenile Center it will give them an appreciation for the beauty of art, and a sense of the community they live in. 

    The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is hoping that by bringing art to the kids at the Cape Juvenile Center it will give them an appreciation for the beauty of art, and a sense of the community they live in. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly