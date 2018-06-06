More jobs than people looking for work - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

More jobs than people looking for work

Written by Taylor Clark, Reporter
Connect
There aren't as many professional career positions available, which require 4-year degree or more. (Source: KFVS) There aren't as many professional career positions available, which require 4-year degree or more. (Source: KFVS)
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

As of the end of April, there are around 6.7 million job openings and around 6.4 million eligible people looking for work in the U.S., according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Across the country, employers are finding it difficult to fill the positions they need. 

According to Dana Dooley, a client relationship manager for HireLevel, employers are having the same problems here. She said a big part of the problem is that many employers are looking for specific types of workers. 

"Employers are looking for skilled workers," she said, "and with unemployment so low, that's not always what's in the talent pool right now."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

She said there aren't as many professional career positions available, which require 4-year degree or more, but the number of manufacturing and special skill positions are abundant. She said this is causing employment agencies like HireLevel to more actively seek out these types of workers. 

Ralph Boots is a diesel tech instructor at Southeastern Illinois College, he said once students learn how to work on different types of engines in his class they tend to find work fairly easy. However, sometimes their expectations keep them from accepting jobs. He believes this could have something to do with employers not finding enough workers. 

"Their misconception is that they're going to go out and make $100,000 a year," he said, "that's not going to happen."

He said getting a job as a skilled worker will get you into the workforce and put you in a position to move up the ladder. However, Dooley said sometimes employers have to consider paying higher wages to fill those positions. As well as consider offering more benefits. 

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Man accused of taking truck from Graves County highway dept. garage

    Man accused of taking truck from Graves County highway dept. garage

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:39 PM EDT2018-06-07 03:39:59 GMT
    Dixon is accused of stealing a truck (Source: Graves Co. Jail)Dixon is accused of stealing a truck (Source: Graves Co. Jail)

    Graves Co. Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports that on June 6 at approximately 1 pm. Deputy George Workman responded to investigate a theft of a 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck from the state highway department garage. 

    Graves Co. Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports that on June 6 at approximately 1 pm. Deputy George Workman responded to investigate a theft of a 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck from the state highway department garage. 

  • First Alert: Humid temperatures to continue

    First Alert: Humid temperatures to continue

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 10:08 PM EDT2018-06-07 02:08:57 GMT
    It will be a bit sticky, but not as humid as it will feel as we head into the weekend. (Source: KFVS)It will be a bit sticky, but not as humid as it will feel as we head into the weekend. (Source: KFVS)

    It will be a bit sticky, but not as humid as it will feel as we head into the weekend.  

    It will be a bit sticky, but not as humid as it will feel as we head into the weekend.  

  • Southeast Missouri organization is using art to help at risk children

    Southeast Missouri organization is using art to help at risk children

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 9:55 PM EDT2018-06-07 01:55:29 GMT
    They've got several events planned (Source: Arts council of southeast Missouri)They've got several events planned (Source: Arts council of southeast Missouri)

    The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is hoping that by bringing art to the kids at the Cape Juvenile Center it will give them an appreciation for the beauty of art, and a sense of the community they live in. 

    The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is hoping that by bringing art to the kids at the Cape Juvenile Center it will give them an appreciation for the beauty of art, and a sense of the community they live in. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly