More jobs than people looking for work

As of the end of April, there are around 6.7 million job openings and around 6.4 million eligible people looking for work in the U.S., according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Across the country, employers are finding it difficult to fill the positions they need.

According to Dana Dooley, a client relationship manager for HireLevel, employers are having the same problems here. She said a big part of the problem is that many employers are looking for specific types of workers.

"Employers are looking for skilled workers," she said, "and with unemployment so low, that's not always what's in the talent pool right now."

She said there aren't as many professional career positions available, which require 4-year degree or more, but the number of manufacturing and special skill positions are abundant. She said this is causing employment agencies like HireLevel to more actively seek out these types of workers.

Ralph Boots is a diesel tech instructor at Southeastern Illinois College, he said once students learn how to work on different types of engines in his class they tend to find work fairly easy. However, sometimes their expectations keep them from accepting jobs. He believes this could have something to do with employers not finding enough workers.

"Their misconception is that they're going to go out and make $100,000 a year," he said, "that's not going to happen."

He said getting a job as a skilled worker will get you into the workforce and put you in a position to move up the ladder. However, Dooley said sometimes employers have to consider paying higher wages to fill those positions. As well as consider offering more benefits.

