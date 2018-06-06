Cape Girardeau man accused of stabbing dog 11 times

According to a police report, a man is accused of stabbing a dog 11 times.

Andrew Nipper, 18, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri faces felony charges of animal abuse, receiving stolen property, and first-degree harassment, according to the prosecuting attorney.

Nipper is accused of taking a dog, named "Pepper," from its home on May 19 and stabbing it to death. According to a police report, he is also accused of leaving the remains on the owner's apartment complex doorstep in a trash bag.

According to court documents, the victim told officers that since Nipper and the victim's friend ended their relationship, Nipper had been stalking his ex. The victim said Nipper contacted her after one alleged incident and she told him she was talking to police.

The victim told officers she believed Nipper killed her dog as a way to intimidate and retaliate against her for calling the police on him. She said she sent him a message on Snapchat asking what he knew about the dog's death and he denied any involvement but allegedly replied that it sounded like she was having a "ruff" day.

Court documents state that on May 21 law enforcement learned that Nipper allegedly took a "seflie" with the dog on his phone and sent it to another person.

Nipper's home was searched and officers allegedly found a roll of black trash bags with blue drawstring, similar to the ones the dog was found in, and a hooded sweatshirt with a similar appearance to the one Nipper was wearing in the alleged picture.

On Thursday, May 24, Nipper's vehicle was searched and black hairs similar to the dog's were found in the backseat.

Nipper's attorney turned in his cell phone on Monday, June 4, along with written consent for it to be searched. Police allegedly found the "selfie" with the dog.

According to court documents, the timestamp on the photo was approximately nine minutes before the dog was left in the bag on the apartment's front step.

The documents also state the Safari web history on the phone allegedly revealed several searches and websites visited were about killing a dog.

Nipper's bond was set at $25,000 cash only. He has been ordered to have no contact with the dog's owner.

The case was investigated by the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

