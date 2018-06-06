Carbondale officer placed on leave during social media investigation

An officer with the Carbondale Police Department is on leave pending an investigation involving a certain social media post. (Source: KFVS)

According to the department, on June 6 police learned of an alleged media post sent by a Carbondale officer.

The post was made on a public Instagram account. According to the post, the mug features a man known by many people in town.

A photo of the post below has been blurred to protect the man's identity.

Investigators are looking into the incident to determine the source of the post and if it is valid.

The police department wants the public to know they take these matters seriously and it is being addressed.

The officer has been placed on leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

If the post is valid, it may lead to other disciplinary measures.

