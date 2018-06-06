Carbondale officer placed on leave during social media investiga - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale officer placed on leave during social media investigation

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
An officer with the Carbondale Police Department is on leave pending an investigation involving a certain social media post. (Source: KFVS) An officer with the Carbondale Police Department is on leave pending an investigation involving a certain social media post. (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

An officer with the Carbondale Police Department is on leave pending an investigation involving a certain social media post.

According to the department, on June 6 police learned of an alleged media post sent by a Carbondale officer.

The post was made on a public Instagram account. According to the post, the mug features a man known by many people in town.

A photo of the post below has been blurred to protect the man's identity.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Investigators are looking into the incident to determine the source of the post and if it is valid.

The police department wants the public to know they take these matters seriously and it is being addressed.

The officer has been placed on leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

If the post is valid, it may lead to other disciplinary measures. 

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Saint Francis Healthcare System raises minimum hourly rate

    Saint Francis Healthcare System raises minimum hourly rate

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 8:09 PM EDT2018-06-07 00:09:50 GMT
    Saint Francis Medical Center is increasing their minimum wage for more than 200 employees. (Source: KFVS)Saint Francis Medical Center is increasing their minimum wage for more than 200 employees. (Source: KFVS)

    Saint Francis Healthcare System has announced it will raise its minimum hourly pay for more than 200 employees.

    Saint Francis Healthcare System has announced it will raise its minimum hourly pay for more than 200 employees.

  • More jobs than people looking for work

    More jobs than people looking for work

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 7:38 PM EDT2018-06-06 23:38:35 GMT
    There aren't as many professional career positions available, which require 4-year degree or more. (Source: KFVS)There aren't as many professional career positions available, which require 4-year degree or more. (Source: KFVS)
    There aren't as many professional career positions available, which require 4-year degree or more. (Source: KFVS)There aren't as many professional career positions available, which require 4-year degree or more. (Source: KFVS)

    Right now, there's more jobs than people looking for work across the country, and the same goes for here in the Heartland.

    Right now, there's more jobs than people looking for work across the country, and the same goes for here in the Heartland.

  • Murder trial underway for man accused of killing SIU student

    Murder trial underway for man accused of killing SIU student

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-06-06 23:36:09 GMT
    A trial Gaege Bethune accused of murder in the death of a Southern Illinois University student has been delayed. (Source: Jackson County Jail)A trial Gaege Bethune accused of murder in the death of a Southern Illinois University student has been delayed. (Source: Jackson County Jail)

    A trial for a man accused of murder in the death of Southern Illinois University student Pravin Varughese is underway.

    A trial for a man accused of murder in the death of Southern Illinois University student Pravin Varughese is underway.

    •   
Powered by Frankly