Former Cape Girardeau police officer sentenced on child porn charges

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)

A former Cape Girardeau police officer was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison on child pornography charges.

Jason McDonald, 33, of Jackson, Missouri, was sentenced on Wednesday, June 6.

McDonald was formerly employed as a law enforcement officer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department from 2009-2014.

He pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography on March 6, 2018.

The investigation began in 2014 after federal agents discovered McDonald was uploading images and videos consisting of child pornography to a cloud storage account from his residence in Jackson.

At his guilty plea hearing, McDonald admitted that he knowingly possessed the sexually explicit material.

After an investigation, there was no evidence to suggest McDonald was obtaining or viewing child pornography while he was on duty as a police officer.

After serving 57 months, McDonald will be placed on supervised release for a period of 10 years and will be assigned as a lifetime sex offender.

  • Saint Francis Healthcare System raises minimum hourly rate

    Saint Francis Medical Center is increasing their minimum wage for more than 200 employees. (Source: KFVS)Saint Francis Medical Center is increasing their minimum wage for more than 200 employees. (Source: KFVS)

    Saint Francis Healthcare System has announced it will raise its minimum hourly pay for more than 200 employees.

  • More jobs than people looking for work

    There aren't as many professional career positions available, which require 4-year degree or more. (Source: KFVS)There aren't as many professional career positions available, which require 4-year degree or more. (Source: KFVS)
    Right now, there's more jobs than people looking for work across the country, and the same goes for here in the Heartland.

  • Murder trial underway for man accused of killing SIU student

    A trial Gaege Bethune accused of murder in the death of a Southern Illinois University student has been delayed. (Source: Jackson County Jail)A trial Gaege Bethune accused of murder in the death of a Southern Illinois University student has been delayed. (Source: Jackson County Jail)

    A trial for a man accused of murder in the death of Southern Illinois University student Pravin Varughese is underway.

