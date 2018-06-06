Former Cape Girardeau police officer sentenced on child porn charges

Saint Francis Healthcare System has announced it will raise its minimum hourly pay for more than 200 employees.
Saint Francis Healthcare System has announced it will raise its minimum hourly pay for more than 200 employees.
Right now, there's more jobs than people looking for work across the country, and the same goes for here in the Heartland.
Right now, there's more jobs than people looking for work across the country, and the same goes for here in the Heartland.
A trial for a man accused of murder in the death of Southern Illinois University student Pravin Varughese is underway.
A trial for a man accused of murder in the death of Southern Illinois University student Pravin Varughese is underway.
The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting to discuss placing university President Randy Dunn on administrative leave.
The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting to discuss placing university President Randy Dunn on administrative leave.
According to a police report, a man is accused of stabbing a dog 11 times.
According to a police report, a man is accused of stabbing a dog 11 times.
When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.
When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.
An 18-year-old is behind bars accused of sexually assaulting his friend's mother.
An 18-year-old is behind bars accused of sexually assaulting his friend's mother.
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1997 on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges.
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1997 on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges.
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.
A 29-year-old man is in custody after police say he stole an armored personnel carrier (APC) from Fort Pickett and traveled through downtown Richmond on Tuesday night.
A 29-year-old man is in custody after police say he stole an armored personnel carrier (APC) from Fort Pickett and traveled through downtown Richmond on Tuesday night.
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.
For years, Debra Davis drove her 1976 Malibu across San Diego to the school and to do volunteer work.
For years, Debra Davis drove her 1976 Malibu across San Diego to the school and to do volunteer work.
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of a Memphis grandmother jailed on drug charges.
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of a Memphis grandmother jailed on drug charges.