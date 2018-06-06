Former Cape Girardeau police officer sentenced on child porn charges

A former Cape Girardeau police officer was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison on child pornography charges.

Jason McDonald, 33, of Jackson, Missouri, was sentenced on Wednesday, June 6.

McDonald was formerly employed as a law enforcement officer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department from 2009-2014.

He pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography on March 6, 2018.

The investigation began in 2014 after federal agents discovered McDonald was uploading images and videos consisting of child pornography to a cloud storage account from his residence in Jackson.

At his guilty plea hearing, McDonald admitted that he knowingly possessed the sexually explicit material.

After an investigation, there was no evidence to suggest McDonald was obtaining or viewing child pornography while he was on duty as a police officer.

After serving 57 months, McDonald will be placed on supervised release for a period of 10 years and will be assigned as a lifetime sex offender.

