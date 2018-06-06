VA granting Vietnam veteran's final wish - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

VA granting Vietnam veteran's final wish

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
A veterans final wish (Source: Marion VA) A veterans final wish (Source: Marion VA)
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

A Vietnam veteran's final wish has been granted by the Marion VA Healthcare System.

Veteran Edwin Vega will fly to Washington DC on June 8 to visit the Vietnam Memorial. He will pay his final respects to a friend and fellow soldier.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The VA has partnered with the Dream Foundation and Honoring Heroes on Hospice Program to give life to one of our Veteran’s final Dream.

“This is one example of successful community partnerships taking place within VA, and further illustrates VA’s ICARE values,” says Jo-Ann Ginsberg, Director, Marion VA Healthcare System.

Vega will be escorted from Marion by the Fire and Iron Motorcycle Club on Friday, June 8, at 7:30 a.m., en route to the St. Louis Lambert International Airport. There will be a brief ceremony at 7 a.m. prior to his departure. The public is invited to attend.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Saint Francis Healthcare System raises minimum hourly rate

    Saint Francis Healthcare System raises minimum hourly rate

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 8:09 PM EDT2018-06-07 00:09:50 GMT
    Saint Francis Medical Center is increasing their minimum wage for more than 200 employees. (Source: KFVS)Saint Francis Medical Center is increasing their minimum wage for more than 200 employees. (Source: KFVS)

    Saint Francis Healthcare System has announced it will raise its minimum hourly pay for more than 200 employees.

    Saint Francis Healthcare System has announced it will raise its minimum hourly pay for more than 200 employees.

  • More jobs than people looking for work

    More jobs than people looking for work

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 7:38 PM EDT2018-06-06 23:38:35 GMT
    There aren't as many professional career positions available, which require 4-year degree or more. (Source: KFVS)There aren't as many professional career positions available, which require 4-year degree or more. (Source: KFVS)
    There aren't as many professional career positions available, which require 4-year degree or more. (Source: KFVS)There aren't as many professional career positions available, which require 4-year degree or more. (Source: KFVS)

    Right now, there's more jobs than people looking for work across the country, and the same goes for here in the Heartland.

    Right now, there's more jobs than people looking for work across the country, and the same goes for here in the Heartland.

  • Murder trial underway for man accused of killing SIU student

    Murder trial underway for man accused of killing SIU student

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-06-06 23:36:09 GMT
    A trial Gaege Bethune accused of murder in the death of a Southern Illinois University student has been delayed. (Source: Jackson County Jail)A trial Gaege Bethune accused of murder in the death of a Southern Illinois University student has been delayed. (Source: Jackson County Jail)

    A trial for a man accused of murder in the death of Southern Illinois University student Pravin Varughese is underway.

    A trial for a man accused of murder in the death of Southern Illinois University student Pravin Varughese is underway.

    •   
Powered by Frankly