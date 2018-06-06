Marion VA granting Vietnam veteran's final wish

A Vietnam veteran's final wish has been granted by the Marion VA Healthcare System.

Veteran Edwin Vega will fly to Washington DC on June 8 to visit the Vietnam Memorial. He will pay his final respects to a friend and fellow soldier.

The VA has partnered with the Dream Foundation and Honoring Heroes on Hospice Program to give life to one of our Veteran’s final Dream.

“This is one example of successful community partnerships taking place within VA, and further illustrates VA’s ICARE values,” says Jo-Ann Ginsberg, Director, Marion VA Healthcare System.

Vega will be escorted from Marion by the Fire and Iron Motorcycle Club on Friday, June 8, at 7:30 a.m., en route to the St. Louis Lambert International Airport. There will be a brief ceremony at 7 a.m. prior to his departure.

The public is invited to attend.

