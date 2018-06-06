OVC Baseball Tournament to take place at Rent One Park - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

OVC Baseball Tournament to take place at Rent One Park

Written by Adam King, Sports reporter
For the first time ever the OVC Baseball Tournament will be held at Rent One Park in Marion.(Source: KFVS)
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

For the first time ever the OVC Baseball Tournament will be held at Rent One Park in Marion.

Rent One Park is home to the Southern Illinois Miners.

For the last two years the tournament has been held in Oxford, Alabama.

The first OVC Tournament played at Rent One Park will take place in May 2019.

The tournament begins May 21 and concludes May 26.

The tournament will be entering its 41st year.

Eight teams compete in the OVC Baseball Tournament.

