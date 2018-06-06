OVC Baseball Tournament to take place at Rent One Park

Israel's headline-seeking sports minister is facing a barrage of criticism after Argentina called off a World Cup warmup match in Jerusalem because of pro-Palestinian protests.
For the first time ever the OVC Baseball Tournament will be held at Rent One Park in Marion.
Cardinal phenom Alex Reyes will miss yet another year, as the club announced he underwent season-ending surgery for his injured latissimus dorsi.
Right-handed pitcher Carlos Vega of Southeast Missouri State has been drafted by the Chicago Cubs.
Women’s volleyball is returning to Shawnee College beginning next semester.
