What you can do if you see a kid in a hot car

Here's what you need to know if you find a kid in a hot car. (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)

You hear it every year, don't leave your kids in the car when it's hot outside. But what about getting a child out of a car?

In Missouri, you can legally break into a car but there are a few things you need to know.

First, the rescuer needs to call 911 before breaking anything. Also, they need to check that there is not an easier way to get into the car. Lastly, they need to stay with the car till emergency crews arrive.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Captain Robert Greif with Jackson Fire said that it's very similar to how they rescue a child from a car.

"We ask the parent for the child's name and we start calling them by name to see if the child's asleep or if the child's unconscious," said Greif. "We would break the window on the opposite side of the car and not to where we have the glass and all over the child."

It only takes a matter of minutes for the temperature inside a car to rise and kill a child.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.