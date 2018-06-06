SIU Board of Trustees to discuss placing Dunn on administrative leave

The SIU Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting to discuss the administrative leave of Pres. Randy Dunn and the appointment of an acting president. (Source: KFVS)

The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting to discuss placing university President Randy Dunn on administrative leave.

According to the Board, a special executive session meeting was called by two members of the Executive Committee starting on Friday, June 8 at 1:30 p.m.

The meeting will be in the Student Center at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. There may also be a possible meeting location change to a different room.

It's expected at the executive session meeting that a motion will be made to close the meeting to the public.

A roll call will be necessary to pass the motion and only topics specified in the motion may be considered during the closed session. No final action will be taken in closed executive session.

During the opening portion of the meeting, it's expected they will discuss the administrative leave of President Rand Dunn and the appointment of an acting president.

Dunn was in hot water in May after an article in an area newspaper revealed strong language in emails regarding a million-dollar shift in funding among SIUC and SIUE campuses. Some called for him to resign then.

