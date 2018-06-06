SIU Board of Trustees vote tied, no action taken on Dunn's future

The SIU Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting to discuss the administrative leave of Pres. Randy Dunn and the appointment of an acting president. (Source: KFVS)

The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Thursday, June 21 to discuss placing President Randy Dunn on administrative leave and appointing an acting president.

The Board voted 4-4 on placing SIU President Randy Dunn on administrative leave, so it did not pass.

Open meeting items included considering placing Dunn on administrative leave and considering the appointment of an acting president.

The Board canceled a previous special meeting scheduled for Friday, June 8 where they were going to discuss the same topics.

That special executive session meeting was called by two members of the Executive Committee.

Joel Sambursky, SIU Board secretary, released a statement on Friday about the meeting cancellation.

He said the intention of the meeting was never to permanently replace President Dunn.

"Tomorrow's [Friday] executive committee meeting was called according to Board policy, with the guidance of the General Council of the University, after Chair Sholar, who is in receipt of the same concerning information that all Trustees have, decided to cancel the July board meeting with no notice or input from members of the executive committee," Sambursky said.

He said he asked Chair Amy Sholar to call a special meeting of the full Board to discuss and possibly take action on the same items that were to be discussed during the original meeting on Friday, June 8. He also asked Sholar to convene the full Board as soon as possible.

SIU President Randy Dunn was in hot water in May after an article in an area newspaper revealed strong language in emails regarding a million-dollar shift in funding among SIUC and SIUE campuses. Some called for him to resign then.

