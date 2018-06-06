SB I-55 lanes at 124.6 mm open after overturned vehicle in Perry - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SB I-55 lanes at 124.6 mm open after overturned vehicle in Perry Co., MO

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Interstate 55 southbound at the 124.6 mile marker in Perry County, Missouri is back open as of 4 p.m. on June 6, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
PERRY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Interstate 55 southbound at the 124.6 mile marker in Perry County, Missouri is back open as of 4 p.m. on June 6, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Cpl. Justin Wheetley said it was closed for a time due to an overturned vehicle. It was a two vehicle crash.

A vehicle struck the back of another vehicle. The first vehicle then hit a rock bluff.

The driver of the first vehicle was taken by responders to an area hospital with injuries.

