SB I-55 lanes at 124.6 mm open after overturned vehicle in Perry Co., MO

Interstate 55 southbound at the 124.6 mile marker in Perry County, Missouri is back open as of 4 p.m. on June 6, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

Interstate 55 southbound at the 124.6 mile marker in Perry County, Missouri is back open as of 4 p.m. on June 6, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Cpl. Justin Wheetley said it was closed for a time due to an overturned vehicle. It was a two vehicle crash.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

A vehicle struck the back of another vehicle. The first vehicle then hit a rock bluff.

The driver of the first vehicle was taken by responders to an area hospital with injuries.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.