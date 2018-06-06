Man arrested after police chase from IL into KY

A man was arrested after leading authorities on a chase from Illinois into Kentucky via the I-24 bridge. (Source: Raycom Media)

A Florissant, Missouri man was arrested after leading officers on a chase that started in southern Illinois and ended in western Kentucky.

Bryan Keith Wrice, Jr., 29, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle on a suspended operator's license, fleeing or evading police (on foot) and possession of marijuana.

According to police in Paducah, there was a heavy presence in the area of Cairo Road and H.C. Mathis Drive on Wednesday, June 6 while they investigated.

They say Massac County authorities cross the I-24 bridge into Kentucky while chasing a gold vehicle with Missouri license plates. They then lost sight of the vehicle after it turned onto Cairo Road.

A Paducah officer found a vehicle matching the description given and turned his cruiser around to stop it. Police say the vehicle pulled into the parking lot of River City Motors and the driver got out and walked away.

When the officer tried to stop the driver, he reportedly ran. The officer was able to catch the man and arrest him.

Other charges may be pending through the Massac County Sheriff's Department.

