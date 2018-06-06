Man arrested after police chase from IL into KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man arrested after police chase from IL into KY

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
A man was arrested after leading authorities on a chase from Illinois into Kentucky via the I-24 bridge. (Source: Raycom Media) A man was arrested after leading authorities on a chase from Illinois into Kentucky via the I-24 bridge. (Source: Raycom Media)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A Florissant, Missouri man was arrested after leading officers on a chase that started in southern Illinois and ended in western Kentucky.

Bryan Keith Wrice, Jr., 29, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle on a suspended operator's license, fleeing or evading police (on foot) and possession of marijuana.

According to police in Paducah, there was a heavy presence in the area of Cairo Road and H.C. Mathis Drive on Wednesday, June 6 while they investigated.

They say Massac County authorities cross the I-24 bridge into Kentucky while chasing a gold vehicle with Missouri license plates. They then lost sight of the vehicle after it turned onto Cairo Road.

A Paducah officer found a vehicle matching the description given and turned his cruiser around to stop it. Police say the vehicle pulled into the parking lot of River City Motors and the driver got out and walked away.

When the officer tried to stop the driver, he reportedly ran. The officer was able to catch the man and arrest him.

Other charges may be pending through the Massac County Sheriff's Department.

  Saint Francis Healthcare System raises minimum hourly rate

    Saint Francis Healthcare System raises minimum hourly rate

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 8:09 PM EDT2018-06-07 00:09:50 GMT
    Saint Francis Medical Center is increasing their minimum wage for more than 200 employees. (Source: KFVS)

    Saint Francis Healthcare System has announced it will raise its minimum hourly pay for more than 200 employees.

    Saint Francis Healthcare System has announced it will raise its minimum hourly pay for more than 200 employees.

  More jobs than people looking for work

    More jobs than people looking for work

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 7:38 PM EDT2018-06-06 23:38:35 GMT
    There aren't as many professional career positions available, which require 4-year degree or more. (Source: KFVS)
    There aren't as many professional career positions available, which require 4-year degree or more. (Source: KFVS)There aren't as many professional career positions available, which require 4-year degree or more. (Source: KFVS)

    Right now, there's more jobs than people looking for work across the country, and the same goes for here in the Heartland.

    Right now, there's more jobs than people looking for work across the country, and the same goes for here in the Heartland.

  Murder trial underway for man accused of killing SIU student

    Murder trial underway for man accused of killing SIU student

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-06-06 23:36:09 GMT
    A trial Gaege Bethune accused of murder in the death of a Southern Illinois University student has been delayed. (Source: Jackson County Jail)

    A trial for a man accused of murder in the death of Southern Illinois University student Pravin Varughese is underway.

    A trial for a man accused of murder in the death of Southern Illinois University student Pravin Varughese is underway.

