SEMO pitcher Vega drafted by Chicago Cubs

SEMO pitcher Vega drafted by Chicago Cubs

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Right-handed pitcher Carlos Vega of Southeast Missouri State has been drafted by the Chicago Cubs.

Vega was the 638th overall pick.

The Junior is from Silver City, New Mexico.

In 2018, Vega went 8-3 with a 2.46 ERA.

