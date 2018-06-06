Shawnee Community College adding womens volleyball - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Shawnee Community College adding womens volleyball

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Women’s volleyball is returning to Shawnee College beginning next semester.  (Source: Stock image/Pixabay) Women’s volleyball is returning to Shawnee College beginning next semester.  (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
ULLIN, IL (KFVS) -

Women’s volleyball is returning to Shawnee College beginning next semester. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

“It’s exciting, to be part of the relaunch of this athletic opportunity at Shawnee. I have been working with President Bradford for the past several months in an effort to make this program a reality.” Shawnee College Athletic Director John Sparks said. “There are a number of talented local players in our district which has led to many of them moving on to colleges outside of the local area to continue to compete. We are excited to bring back the volleyball program, by offering volleyball we will provide an opportunity for those players in our area to stay home and compete locally at the next level.”

There will also be 14 student scholarship opportunities.

A coaching search is underway.

For more information regarding the volleyball program at Shawnee Community College, contact the athletic department at 618-634-3200.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Israel in uproar over Argentina pre-World Cup friendly snub

    Israel in uproar over Argentina pre-World Cup friendly snub

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:20 AM EDT2018-06-06 07:20:00 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 7:42 PM EDT2018-06-06 23:42:24 GMT
    Israel was eagerly awaiting a sold-out international match against Lionel Messi's Argentina. (Source: AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)Israel was eagerly awaiting a sold-out international match against Lionel Messi's Argentina. (Source: AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)

    Israel's headline-seeking sports minister is facing a barrage of criticism after Argentina called off a World Cup warmup match in Jerusalem because of pro-Palestinian protests.

    Israel's headline-seeking sports minister is facing a barrage of criticism after Argentina called off a World Cup warmup match in Jerusalem because of pro-Palestinian protests.

  • OVC Baseball Tournament to take place at Rent One Park

    OVC Baseball Tournament to take place at Rent One Park

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 6:02 PM EDT2018-06-06 22:02:27 GMT
    For the first time ever the OVC Baseball Tournament will be held at Rent One Park in Marion. (Source: KFVS)For the first time ever the OVC Baseball Tournament will be held at Rent One Park in Marion. (Source: KFVS)
    The Southern Illinois Miners game has been postponed due to ongoing water concerns. (Source: KFVS)The Southern Illinois Miners game has been postponed due to ongoing water concerns. (Source: KFVS)

    For the first time ever the OVC Baseball Tournament will be held at Rent One Park in Marion.

    For the first time ever the OVC Baseball Tournament will be held at Rent One Park in Marion.

  • Alex Reyes undergoes surgery, will miss rest of season

    Alex Reyes undergoes surgery, will miss rest of season

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 5:42 PM EDT2018-06-06 21:42:27 GMT
    May 22, 2016: Memphis pitcher Alex Reyes delivers a pitch during the third inning of a MiLB baseball game between the Round Rock Express and Memphis Redbirds at AutoZone Park in Memphis, TN. Memphis won 8-1. Austin McAfee/CSM (Cal Sport Media via AP ImageMay 22, 2016: Memphis pitcher Alex Reyes delivers a pitch during the third inning of a MiLB baseball game between the Round Rock Express and Memphis Redbirds at AutoZone Park in Memphis, TN. Memphis won 8-1. Austin McAfee/CSM (Cal Sport Media via AP Image

    Cardinal phenom Alex Reyes will miss yet another year, as the club announced he underwent season-ending surgery for his injured latissimus dorsi. 

    Cardinal phenom Alex Reyes will miss yet another year, as the club announced he underwent season-ending surgery for his injured latissimus dorsi. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly