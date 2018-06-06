Shawnee Community College adding womens volleyball

Women’s volleyball is returning to Shawnee College beginning next semester.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

“It’s exciting, to be part of the relaunch of this athletic opportunity at Shawnee. I have been working with President Bradford for the past several months in an effort to make this program a reality.” Shawnee College Athletic Director John Sparks said. “There are a number of talented local players in our district which has led to many of them moving on to colleges outside of the local area to continue to compete. We are excited to bring back the volleyball program, by offering volleyball we will provide an opportunity for those players in our area to stay home and compete locally at the next level.”

There will also be 14 student scholarship opportunities.

A coaching search is underway.

For more information regarding the volleyball program at Shawnee Community College, contact the athletic department at 618-634-3200.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.