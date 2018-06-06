Veterans to get access to peer counseling through PEER Act

According to Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO), the Veteran Partners’ Efforts to Enhance Reintegration (Veteran PEER) Act was signed into law June 6 as part of the VA Mission Act..(Source: KFVS)

According to Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO), the Veteran Partners’ Efforts to Enhance Reintegration (Veteran PEER) Act was signed into law June 6 as part of the VA Mission Act.

The legislation, passed in May 2018, expands veterans’ access to peer counseling specialists to treat mental health conditions.

“Making sure veterans have access to timely, quality mental and behavioral health treatment is a top priority of mine,” said Blunt. “Given their shared experience, peer specialists are uniquely qualified to help veterans overcome the challenges they face when seeking mental health treatment, navigating the VA health system, and more. I’m glad to see this bill become law and I’ll continue working to improve mental health treatment for our nation’s veterans.”

Blunt and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (Conn.) introduced the bill in 2017.

