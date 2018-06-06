Blagojevich files paperwork asking Trump to commute sentence - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Blagojevich files paperwork asking Trump to commute sentence

Rod Blagojevich, has filed paperwork asking President Donald Trump to commute his 14-year prison term (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Rod Blagojevich, has filed paperwork asking President Donald Trump to commute his 14-year prison term (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois' imprisoned ex-governor, Rod Blagojevich, has filed paperwork asking President Donald Trump to commute his 14-year prison term for corruption that included seeking to sell an appointment to the Senate seat Barack Obama vacated to become president.

A spokesman for Blagojevich's lawyers told the Chicago Tribune it was submitted Tuesday to the Department of Justice. The Chicago Sun-Times reports the paperwork is a formality and that Trump doesn't necessarily require it to act.

Trump last week broached the possibility of freeing the 61-year-old, suggesting the one-time "Celebrity Apprentice" contestant was convicted for "being stupid." But many Illinois voters regarded Blagojevich's corruption as brazen. His convictions included attempting to extort a children's hospital.

Blagojevich's wife, Patti, recently went on a media blitz to encourage Trump to intervene to reduce her husband's sentence.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • Saint Francis Healthcare System raises minimum hourly rate

    Saint Francis Healthcare System raises minimum hourly rate

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 8:09 PM EDT2018-06-07 00:09:50 GMT
    Saint Francis Medical Center is increasing their minimum wage for more than 200 employees. (Source: KFVS)Saint Francis Medical Center is increasing their minimum wage for more than 200 employees. (Source: KFVS)

    Saint Francis Healthcare System has announced it will raise its minimum hourly pay for more than 200 employees.

    Saint Francis Healthcare System has announced it will raise its minimum hourly pay for more than 200 employees.

  • More jobs than people looking for work

    More jobs than people looking for work

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 7:38 PM EDT2018-06-06 23:38:35 GMT
    There aren't as many professional career positions available, which require 4-year degree or more. (Source: KFVS)There aren't as many professional career positions available, which require 4-year degree or more. (Source: KFVS)
    There aren't as many professional career positions available, which require 4-year degree or more. (Source: KFVS)There aren't as many professional career positions available, which require 4-year degree or more. (Source: KFVS)

    Right now, there's more jobs than people looking for work across the country, and the same goes for here in the Heartland.

    Right now, there's more jobs than people looking for work across the country, and the same goes for here in the Heartland.

  • Murder trial underway for man accused of killing SIU student

    Murder trial underway for man accused of killing SIU student

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-06-06 23:36:09 GMT
    A trial Gaege Bethune accused of murder in the death of a Southern Illinois University student has been delayed. (Source: Jackson County Jail)A trial Gaege Bethune accused of murder in the death of a Southern Illinois University student has been delayed. (Source: Jackson County Jail)

    A trial for a man accused of murder in the death of Southern Illinois University student Pravin Varughese is underway.

    A trial for a man accused of murder in the death of Southern Illinois University student Pravin Varughese is underway.

    •   
Powered by Frankly