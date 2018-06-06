5 children killed in mobile home fire in southern Missouri - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5 children killed in mobile home fire in southern Missouri

Authorities say five children have been killed and a woman injured in a mobile home fire in southern Missouri. (Source: Raycom Media) Authorities say five children have been killed and a woman injured in a mobile home fire in southern Missouri. (Source: Raycom Media)

LEBANON, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say five children have been killed and a woman injured in a mobile home fire in southern Missouri.

The fire happened Wednesday morning in Lebanon, a city of about 14,500 people.

Lebanon police detective Sgt. Kacie Springer said the six people were trapped in the home and had to be pulled out by firefighters.

The injured woman was flown to a hospital in Springfield, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Lebanon. The names of the victims weren't immediately released.

Missouri Department of Public Safety spokesman Mike O'Connell said in an email that three state investigators are on scene trying to determine what caused the fire.

Fire Chief Sam Schneider didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • Saint Francis Healthcare System raises minimum hourly rate

    Saint Francis Healthcare System raises minimum hourly rate

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 8:09 PM EDT2018-06-07 00:09:50 GMT
    Saint Francis Medical Center is increasing their minimum wage for more than 200 employees. (Source: KFVS)Saint Francis Medical Center is increasing their minimum wage for more than 200 employees. (Source: KFVS)

    Saint Francis Healthcare System has announced it will raise its minimum hourly pay for more than 200 employees.

    Saint Francis Healthcare System has announced it will raise its minimum hourly pay for more than 200 employees.

  • More jobs than people looking for work

    More jobs than people looking for work

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 7:38 PM EDT2018-06-06 23:38:35 GMT
    There aren't as many professional career positions available, which require 4-year degree or more. (Source: KFVS)There aren't as many professional career positions available, which require 4-year degree or more. (Source: KFVS)
    There aren't as many professional career positions available, which require 4-year degree or more. (Source: KFVS)There aren't as many professional career positions available, which require 4-year degree or more. (Source: KFVS)

    Right now, there's more jobs than people looking for work across the country, and the same goes for here in the Heartland.

    Right now, there's more jobs than people looking for work across the country, and the same goes for here in the Heartland.

  • Murder trial underway for man accused of killing SIU student

    Murder trial underway for man accused of killing SIU student

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-06-06 23:36:09 GMT
    A trial Gaege Bethune accused of murder in the death of a Southern Illinois University student has been delayed. (Source: Jackson County Jail)A trial Gaege Bethune accused of murder in the death of a Southern Illinois University student has been delayed. (Source: Jackson County Jail)

    A trial for a man accused of murder in the death of Southern Illinois University student Pravin Varughese is underway.

    A trial for a man accused of murder in the death of Southern Illinois University student Pravin Varughese is underway.

    •   
Powered by Frankly