Missouri Gov. Parson to continue ban on lobbyist gifts

Mike Parson says he's keeping his predecessor Eric Greitens' ban on lobbyist gifts to executive staffers. (Source: MO Office of the Lt. Governor)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he's keeping his predecessor Eric Greitens' ban on lobbyist gifts to executive staffers.

That means Parson also is now banned from accepting meals and other gifts.

Parson previously served as lieutenant governor but was elevated to the state's top executive office when Greitens resigned amid personal and political scandal Friday.

The latest online records show Parson received about $813 in gifts so far this year and about $3,900 in 2017.

Commemorative coins paid for by various lobbyists that Parson's office then awarded to others made up a sizeable chunk of gifts, along with catering for a senior service award event.

Other gifts given to Parson include Kansas City Chiefs football tickets, free camping and admission to the Missouri State Fair and several sub sandwiches.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.