Southeast awarded Art and Design accreditation

Southeast Missouri State University has been awarded associate accreditation by the National Association of Schools of Art and Design (NASAD).

According to the university, accreditation is for four years.

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive NASAD accreditation. This is the fourth and final accreditation in the arts for Southeast,” said Rhonda Weller-Stilson, director of the Earl and Margie Holland School of Visual and Performing Arts and associate dean of the College of Liberal Arts. “With this last accreditation, we are the only school in Missouri nationally accredited in all four arts areas; music, art, theatre and dance.”

NASAD accredited art programs:

Bachelor of Arts in art

Bachelor of Science in art education

Bachelor of Science in human environmental studies (interior design option)

Bachelor of Fine Arts in art (ceramics, digital arts, graphic design/illustration, painting, printmaking and sculpture options)

Master of Arts in human environmental studies (interior design option)

Master of Arts in secondary education (art option)

The University’s next full review is set for the 2022-2023 academic year.

