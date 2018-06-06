$35K veteran's grant awarded to Shawnee College

Shawnee Community College was recently awarded $35,700 for The Veteran's Cash Grant.

Since 2006, The Illinois Veteran's Cash Grant has allowed nearly 300 organizations to share over 13 million dollars in funding from the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs.

Shawnee Community College was awarded the grant for use in support of providing additional services to local veterans attending Shawnee College.

The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs Committee reviews applications and awards grants to groups that help address issues such as health insurance costs, long-term care, post-traumatic stress disorder research or treatment, disability benefits, homelessness and job placement and training.

“When I first learned of the Veteran's Cash Grant from Senator Tammy Duckworth, I knew I wanted Shawnee Community College to work towards obtaining this grant to better serve our local Veteran population. We are grateful to be awarded the additional funds provided by the Veterans Cash Grant. We value the sacrifice and commitment of our local Veterans and consider it an honor to have new resources that allow us to serve these brave men and women further as they look to increase their education and training at Shawnee Community College," said President of Shawnee Community College Peggy Bradford.

The college intends to use the grant funds to provide needed upgrades to the current Veteran's Resource Room on the main campus of Shawnee and to provide additional assistance in navigating the process of job placement and enrollment in classes to further their education.

