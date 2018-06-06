Marshall County schools increase school security

Marshall County schools have updated its school security measures, following the January 23rd shooting. (Source: KFVS)

Marshall County Schools have updated its school security measures following the shooting at Marshall County High School that killed 2 students.

On Monday, June 4, the District Safety Committee met in order to make a final decision on the district-wide school security measures.

The committee was made up of representatives from each school, along with Superintendent Trent Lovett, parents, students, school security staff and family's representatives of the families impacted directly by the tragic shooting.

Students at Marshall County High School and the two middle schools will not be allowed to carry book bags, according to Superintendent Lovett. Size restrictions will be determined for personal bags such as purses and laptop carriers. Sports bags will be allowed but will be required to pass through metal detectors and will be searched if needed. Elementary students will be allowed to carry clear or mesh backpacks. Accommodations will be made for special needs students.

Metal detectors will be installed at Marshall County High School and at North and South Marshall Middle Schools. The number of metal detectors and where will be placed will be determined at a later date.

The number of district school resource officers will be increased from one to five. These five officers will operate under the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

All district schools will receive additional and/or updated camera systems if needed.

