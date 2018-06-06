Shawnee Community College to move forward with extension center in Vienna, IL

The college Board of Trustees voted to move forward with plans to open an extension center in Vienna, IL. (Vienna School Superintendent Joshua Stafford & Shawnee Community College President Peggy Bradford, Shawnee Community College)

The Shawnee Community College Board of Trustees voted to move forward with plans to open the Shawnee Community College Vienna Extension Center in Vienna, Illinois.

The new center will allow the college to help the students in the most northeastern area of the district.

According to a press release from the college, President Peggy Bradford has been working closely with the Superintendent of Vienna Schools Joshua Stafford, who has agreed to allow the center to be hosted at Vienna High School at no cost to the college.

“As the college moves forward with this important endeavor myself, the board of education and our community will offer our full support and assistance," Superintendent Stafford said. "We are happy to provide office space, classroom space, and any other needed resources within our abilities to aid in this effort. The work of Shawnee Community College is vitally important to the entire region and we are pleased to work towards enhancing services for the community.”

Residents in Vienna have reportedly asked for a center for the past several years.

Once they get full approval by the Higher Learning Commission, the opening of this center will allow Shawnee College to offer full-degree programs and certificates at the Vienna location.

"Vienna has always had a large number of students who utilize our dual credit program their students are consistently earning a high number of college credits through Shawnee," President Bradford said. "We are happy to expand our offerings further and help them in their educational endeavors.”

The new center will generate additional credit hours and promote the growth of enrollment.

There has not been a specific date set for opening the new facility, but efforts are being made to allow classes to be held in Vienna as quickly as possible.

