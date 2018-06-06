Saint Francis Healthcare System raises minimum hourly rate - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Saint Francis Healthcare System raises minimum hourly rate

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Saint Francis Medical Center is increasing their minimum wage for more than 200 employees.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Saint Francis Healthcare System has announced it will raise its minimum hourly pay for more than 200 employees.

The new minimum hourly rate will be increased to $11.70 and is effective July 8.

The raise will affect more than 200 employees - nearly eight percent of the total Saint Francis workforce.

The new hourly rate is double what a person would need to stay above the federal poverty rate, according to this year's figures.

President and CEO, Dr. Maryann Reese said the wage increase is not based on the external market, rather the decision is rooted in the mission and values of Saint Francis Healthcare System and affirms the human dignity of all our employees.

“This decision goes to the core of our principles as a Catholic Healthcare System,” she said. “As we continue our efforts to lower costs and make the Healthcare System more efficient and functional for patients, we cannot risk overlooking our own colleagues in the process. Doing the right thing includes making sure we care for all members of the Saint Francis Family.”

Saint Francis Medical Center has nearly 2,8000 employees and more than 250 providers in 11 communities.

