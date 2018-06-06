New funding added to IL dental Medicaid program

Some new funding will be added to the Illinois dental Medicaid program. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

The Illinois General Assembly passed a budget that included funding for prevention services for adult Medicaid recipients in the state.

When the new budget starts on July 1, all adults that are covered by Medicaid will be able to receive periodic exams and cleanings performed by a dentist enrolled in the program.

The legislation states that the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services will provide adult dental services including diagnostic, preventive, restorative and services needed to treat periodontal disease.

According to a press release from the Illinois State Dental Society, it also states that the reimbursement to participating dentists will be at the levels required by the Memisovski vs. Maram court decree for children's preventive services.

HFS will be required to actively monitor the relationship between the contracted MCOs and their dental administrators, adopt appropriate dental metrics and publish the results in the Illinois Medicaid Plan Report Card and Health Plan Comparison Tool.

It will also begin to collect data on how the MCOs implement their care coordination plans for dental care for broad-based populations such as pregnant women and patients with diabetes.

Over the next few weeks, HFS will be determining the specifics of the program and communicating these enhancements to the MCOs, plan enrollees and dentists participating in the Illinois Medicaid program. The Illinois State Dental Society will continue to offer its assistance to HFS by providing a comprehensive dental program for all adults.

