Voter registration event coming to Cape Girardeau, MO

SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence, Inc. and Cape Girardeau County Clerk's Office are holding a voter registration drive on June 21.

According to the Supervisor of Elections Allen Seabaugh, the event will be at 755 South Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Event organizers want to remind residents that voting is easy and so is registration.

All you need is a form of ID like a birth certificate, a Native American tribal document, proof of United States citizenship a valid Missouri drivers license or another form of identification.

