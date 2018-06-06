Voter registration event coming to Cape Girardeau, MO

According to Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO), the Veteran Partners’ Efforts to Enhance Reintegration (Veteran PEER) Act was signed into law June 6 as part of the VA Mission Act.
According to Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO), the Veteran Partners’ Efforts to Enhance Reintegration (Veteran PEER) Act was signed into law June 6 as part of the VA Mission Act.
An overturned vehicle has shut down southbound lanes of I-55 at the 124.6 mile marker in Perry County, Missouri, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
An overturned vehicle has shut down southbound lanes of I-55 at the 124.6 mile marker in Perry County, Missouri, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
A man was arrested after leading officers on a chase that started in southern Illinois and ended in western Kentucky.
A man was arrested after leading officers on a chase that started in southern Illinois and ended in western Kentucky.
Five students from Paducah’s Lone Oak Middle School recently competed at the U.S. Department of Energy National Science Bowl in Washington, D.C.
Five students from Paducah’s Lone Oak Middle School recently competed at the U.S. Department of Energy National Science Bowl in Washington, D.C.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says with another full day of sunshine, temperatures will go up quickly. Highs this afternoon will top out in the upper 80s to near 90.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says with another full day of sunshine, temperatures will go up quickly. Highs this afternoon will top out in the upper 80s to near 90.
When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.
When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.
(RNN) - President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1997 on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.
(RNN) - President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1997 on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.
The children are now in a loving home, while the people who left them chained up in the backyard are in jail.
The children are now in a loving home, while the people who left them chained up in the backyard are in jail.
MLB.com identified the woman as Gabby Dimarco. She stood and raised her cup as the crowd roared in laughter and applause.
MLB.com identified the woman as Gabby Dimarco. She stood and raised her cup as the crowd roared in laughter and applause.
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.
An Indiana mother is warning parents after she says her daughter was the target of a possible abduction attempt at a highway rest stop.
An Indiana mother is warning parents after she says her daughter was the target of a possible abduction attempt at a highway rest stop.
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.
Alivea Cox, who was heading into the ninth grade at Richmond Hill Middle School, was diagnosed with Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (ALCL) after being sick for a few weeks and discovering a lump. Her case had been referred to a surgeon.
Alivea Cox, who was heading into the ninth grade at Richmond Hill Middle School, was diagnosed with Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (ALCL) after being sick for a few weeks and discovering a lump. Her case had been referred to a surgeon.
A 29-year-old man is in custody after police say he stole an armored personnel carrier (APC) from Fort Pickett and traveled through downtown Richmond on Tuesday night.
A 29-year-old man is in custody after police say he stole an armored personnel carrier (APC) from Fort Pickett and traveled through downtown Richmond on Tuesday night.