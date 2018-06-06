Asphalt pavers scam in Cape Girardeau County

A scam from out of state is in Cape Girardeau County again. (Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

An out of state scam is back in the Cape Girardeau County area once again.

The scammers will more than likely solicit at your home and claim they have asphalt left over from another job. The price quote will likely be low.

The "pavers" will do a poor quality job only using a portion of the asphalt required to properly do the job.

They will then claim that the job cost them considerably more and then demand that the price was originally quoted.

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office asks if you are solicited at your home for this kind of asphalt work, please contact them for guidance and assistance.

