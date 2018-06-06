Asphalt pavers scam in Cape Girardeau County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Asphalt pavers scam in Cape Girardeau County

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

An out of state scam is back in the Cape Girardeau County area once again.

The scammers will more than likely solicit at your home and claim they have asphalt left over from another job. The price quote will likely be low.

The "pavers" will do a poor quality job only using a portion of the asphalt required to properly do the job.

They will then claim that the job cost them considerably more and then demand that the price was originally quoted.

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office asks if you are solicited at your home for this kind of asphalt work, please contact them for guidance and assistance.

