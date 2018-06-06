Greitens' resignation shifts Missouri's focus to Senate race

According to Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO), the Veteran Partners’ Efforts to Enhance Reintegration (Veteran PEER) Act was signed into law June 6 as part of the VA Mission Act.
An overturned vehicle has shut down southbound lanes of I-55 at the 124.6 mile marker in Perry County, Missouri, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
A man was arrested after leading officers on a chase that started in southern Illinois and ended in western Kentucky.
Five students from Paducah’s Lone Oak Middle School recently competed at the U.S. Department of Energy National Science Bowl in Washington, D.C.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says with another full day of sunshine, temperatures will go up quickly. Highs this afternoon will top out in the upper 80s to near 90.
