Greitens' resignation shifts Missouri's focus to Senate race

Greitens' resignation shifts Missouri's focus to Senate race

The end of Greitens' tenure as governor could breathe new life into Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley's campaign. (Source: Missouri General Assembly) The end of Greitens' tenure as governor could breathe new life into Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley's campaign. (Source: Missouri General Assembly)

By SUMMER BALLENTINE
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The end of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' tenure as governor could breathe new life into Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley's campaign.

Greitens stepped down Friday. Fellow Republican Mike Parson, who was lieutenant governor, replaced him.

Greitens' months-long fight for political survival left the GOP bruised and fractured. Greitens' troubles posed challenges on multiple fronts for Hawley. While Democrats attempted to tie him to the former embattled governor, Hawley's call for Greitens to step down also angered some Republicans loyal to him.

Although Democrats say they'll keep talking about Hawley's ties to Greitens, University of Missouri-Kansas City political scientist Beth Vonnahme says his resignation could take the bite out of those attacks.

But she added that Hawley still has work to do in mending relationships with Greitens' supporters.

  • Veterans to get access to peer counseling through PEER Act

    Veterans to get access to peer counseling through PEER Act

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:45 PM EDT2018-06-06 20:45:58 GMT
    According to Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO), the Veteran Partners' Efforts to Enhance Reintegration (Veteran PEER) Act was signed into law June 6 as part of the VA Mission Act.(Source: KFVS)

    According to Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO), the Veteran Partners’ Efforts to Enhance Reintegration (Veteran PEER) Act was signed into law June 6 as part of the VA Mission Act.

    According to Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO), the Veteran Partners’ Efforts to Enhance Reintegration (Veteran PEER) Act was signed into law June 6 as part of the VA Mission Act.

    SB I-55 lanes at 124.6 mm closed due to overturned vehicle in Perry Co., MO

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-06-06 20:36:36 GMT
    An overturned vehicle has shut down southbound lanes of I-55 at the 124.6 mile marker in Perry County, Missouri, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
    An overturned vehicle has shut down southbound lanes of I-55 at the 124.6 mile marker in Perry County, Missouri, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)An overturned vehicle has shut down southbound lanes of I-55 at the 124.6 mile marker in Perry County, Missouri, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

    An overturned vehicle has shut down southbound lanes of I-55 at the 124.6 mile marker in Perry County, Missouri, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

    An overturned vehicle has shut down southbound lanes of I-55 at the 124.6 mile marker in Perry County, Missouri, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

  • Man arrested after police chase from IL into KY

    Man arrested after police chase from IL into KY

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-06-06 20:25:58 GMT
    A man was arrested after leading authorities on a chase from Illinois into Kentucky via the I-24 bridge. (Source: Raycom Media)
    A man was arrested after leading authorities on a chase from Illinois into Kentucky via the I-24 bridge. (Source: Raycom Media)A man was arrested after leading authorities on a chase from Illinois into Kentucky via the I-24 bridge. (Source: Raycom Media)

    A man was arrested after leading officers on a chase that started in southern Illinois and ended in western Kentucky.

    A man was arrested after leading officers on a chase that started in southern Illinois and ended in western Kentucky.

