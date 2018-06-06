Truck battery stolen, home broken into leads to arrest of homele - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Truck battery stolen, home broken into leads to arrest of homeless man in Paducah, KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Police said Tommy Cestare stole a truck batter and broke into a woman's home (Source: Paducah Police Department)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A man police said is homeless was caught on camera stealing a battery from a truck in Paducah, Kentucky.

Paducah Police said they arrested Tommy Cestare was charged and arrested. 

Officer Travis Counts found Cestare on Goodman Street near South 29th Street and learned he had outstanding warrants for the battery theft and two counts of failing to appear in court.

Cestare is homeless according to police and he was caught on surveillance video stealing a battery from a truck at Beltline Electric Company. 

An employee of Beltline Electric, 2701 Wayne Sullivan Drive, told police on May 10 that surveillance video had caught images of a man stealing a battery from the engine compartment of a truck at the business.

Police made an appeal to the public for help in identifying the man and soon learned his name is Thomas M. Cestare Jr. and that he has no permanent residence.

A woman reported to police that he had entered her home and broken into her medicine cabinet. Officers caught up with Cestare Monday evening on Goodman Street near South 29th Street after the report.

The woman told officers a man she knows as “Tommy” came into her home and took most of her prescription medication and a cellular telephone. She described “Tommy” and said he was wearing an orange shirt and green khaki cargo shorts. The woman learned from a neighbor that the man’s last name was Cestare.

During a search of Cestare's person, Counts found methamphetamine, a glass smoking pipe, straws with a white substance on them and numerous pills in Cestare’s possession.

Cestare was arrested on the above-listed warrants and charges and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

