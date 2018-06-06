Woman conceals drugs, deputies arrest two in McCracken Co., KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman conceals drugs, deputies arrest two in McCracken Co., KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Two people were arrested on drug charges in McCracken Co. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
Stevie Gray admitted to concealing items in her under garments (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
John Gorostiza told deputies he was lost (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Two people were arrested on numerous charges by McCracken County Deputies with the Sheriff's Department on June 6 around 1:23 a.m.

John Gorostiza was charged with improper equipment, careless driving, no operator's license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, first offense, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine and an unspecified drug), drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and possession of open alcohol container in a motor vehicle.

Stevie Gray was charged with possession of controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence 

Deputies said they observed a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck drive off the roadway into the side yard of a residence.

They spoke with the driver and he was identified as John Gorostiza, 48, of Wickliffe.  Gorostiza stated he was lost and that he must have made a wrong turn at some point while driving back to Wickliffe from Paducah.  Deputies determine that Gorostiza was under the influence of intoxicants and was placed under arrest.

The front seat passenger identified as Stevie Gray, 28, also from Wickliffe admitted to concealing items in her undergarments during the stop according to deputies.

Gray retrieved two baggies of methamphetamine from her person and was placed under arrest. Through further investigation and search of the vehicle deputies located quantity methamphetamine, hydrocodone pills, and several paraphernalia items.   

Gorostiza and Gray were both arrested and transported to McCracken County Regional Jail. 

