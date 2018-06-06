Woman conceals drugs, deputies arrest two in McCracken Co., KY

SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence, Inc. and Cape Girardeau County Clerk's Office are holding a voter registration drive on June 21.
An out of state scam is back in the Cape Girardeau County area once again.
The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigating a drive-by shooting after an argument that happened on Monday evening, June 4.
The Freedom's Never Free Traveling WWII Memorial is headed to Piedmont, Mo. on July 4 through 7.
A warning was sent out to the campus at Murray State University about a man who campus police said could pose a threat to campus.
When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.
The children are now in a loving home, while the people who left them chained up in the backyard are in jail.
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.
The judge was targeted for recall in June 2016 shortly after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus.
Pastor Docho Eshete had just started baptizing 80 people when the crocodile attacked him.
A 29-year-old man is in custody after police say he stole an armored personnel carrier (APC) from Fort Pickett and traveled through downtown Richmond on Tuesday night.
(RNN) - President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1997 on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges.
An Indiana mother is warning parents after she says her daughter was the target of a possible abduction attempt at a highway rest stop.
Alivea Cox, who was heading into the ninth grade at Richmond Hill Middle School, was diagnosed with Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (ALCL) after being sick for a few weeks and discovering a lump. Her case had been referred to a surgeon.
A woman from Slaughter is wanted for allegedly killing her husband by poisoning him.
