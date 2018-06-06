This week in country music: 1993 Toby Keith

How about some country music from the 1990's?

This morning we look at the songs being played on country radio from this week in 1993.

Billboard Magazine had Alabama at number 5 with Hometown Honeymoon. It was the fourth and final release from their album American Pride.



In the number four spot was John Michael Montgomery with I Love The Way You Love Me. It was the Kentucky native's first number one single and was named song of the year by the Academy of Country music.

Wynonna was holding down the number three spot with Tell Me Why. Although this was as high as the song got on the Billboard chart, it ended up topping the country charts in Canada.



Checking in at number two was Dwight Yoakam with Ain't That Lonely Yet. The song was the lead single off the album This Time. It went on to win Yoakam a Grammy Award for Best Male Country Vocal Performance.

And in the top spot for this week in '93 was Toby Keith with Should've Been a Cowboy. It was the debut single for Keith and a huge hit at country radio stations. It received over 3 million radio spins, making it the most played country song of the 1990's. The song romanticizes the cowboy lifestyle form western movies and TV shows. It mentions everything from six shooters to cattle drives to Marshall Dillon and Miss Kitty to the singing cowboys Roy Rogers and Gene Autry. Should Have Been a Cowboy spent two weeks at number one and is considered one of Keith's signature songs.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.